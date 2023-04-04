4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort

Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s hotel zone near the beach.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT
MEXICO CITY (CNN) - Mexican authorities in Cancun say have found four bodies in the city’s hotel zone near the beach on Monday.

The attorney general of the state of Quintana Roo reported that two people have been arrested in connection with the deaths of the four people.

The bodies were found near a hotel in the tourist area of Cancun, authorities said.

All the deceased are Mexicans, according to Jose Pablo Mathey Cruz, the Secretary of Public Security of Benito Juarez, the municipality where the area is located.

He added that footage from security cameras and the joint work of authorities have led to the arrest of the two unidentified people.

Cruz said those arrested were engaged in the sale and distribution of narcotics.

According to authorities, the situation remains under investigation.

