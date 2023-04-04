$312K playground renovations coming to Toth Park

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Some upgrades are coming to Toth Park!

The new playground project’s estimated total is $312,000. The project is funded by a $50,000 grant through the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, $200,000 in private donations, a $75,000 AEP donation, and a $2,500 MParks Foundation grant.

Bridgman has partnered with Sinclair Recreation to help design the future playground.

There are two designs for residents to vote on here by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.