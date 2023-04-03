Walorski Parkway dedication pushed back to Thursday due to inclement weather forecast

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County commissioners have delayed the dedication ceremony for the new Walorski Parkway until Thursday, April 6, at 10 a.m.

The dedication was originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 5, but commissioners pushed it back one day due to inclement weather in the forecast.

Last August, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head-on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and a woman driving the other vehicle. She was 58 years old.

The decision to name the road in honor of Walorski was made by the commissioners in December 2022 when they were given the opportunity to name the newly built road.

The parkway is located on County Road 4 in the Elkhart East Industrial Parkway located between County Road 19 and County Road 17.

The dedication ceremony is planned to be held at the east end of the parkway near County Road 19.

