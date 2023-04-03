Walorski Parkway dedication pushed back to Thursday due to inclement weather forecast

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County commissioners have delayed the dedication ceremony for the new Walorski Parkway until Thursday, April 6, at 10 a.m.

The dedication was originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 5, but commissioners pushed it back one day due to inclement weather in the forecast.

Last August, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head-on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and a woman driving the other vehicle. She was 58 years old.

The decision to name the road in honor of Walorski was made by the commissioners in December 2022 when they were given the opportunity to name the newly built road.

The parkway is located on County Road 4 in the Elkhart East Industrial Parkway located between County Road 19 and County Road 17.

The dedication ceremony is planned to be held at the east end of the parkway near County Road 19.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Finley

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Finley!

News

2nd Chance Pet: Finley

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Finley!

News

3 dead, including 4-year-old girl, in southern Michigan crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
MSP says it happened around 12:30 a.m. on I-94 east of 22-1/2 Mile Road in Calhoun County west of the city of Marshall.

Investigation

Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Rochad Washington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christine Karsten
Senseless gun violence claims another life — this time in Elkhart — and police need your help!

Latest News

Pets

2nd Chance: Finding your forever friend at the Humane Society of Elkhart County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Now that spring is here, how would you like to spend some time outside with a new furry friend?

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast: Rain & storms return early week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
A few storms may become strong to severe late Tuesday into Wednesday.

News

Fundraiser held for First Tee at Erskine Park G.C.

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Folks are getting into the swing of golf season at Erskine Park Golf Course to raise money for First Tee in Michiana.

News

Fundraiser held for First Tee at Erskine Park G.C.

Updated: 14 hours ago
Folks are getting into the swing of golf season at Erskine Park Golf Course to raise money for First Tee in Michiana.

News

Linton’s Easter ‘Egg-Stravaganza’ helps give back to the community

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
Linton’s is hosting a weeklong “Egg-Stravaganza” event with a lot of activities for the kids and to really get families excited for the upcoming holiday.