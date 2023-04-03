Trial set to begin for Middlebury man accused of murder

Darius K. Thomas is scheduled to be in court on Monday for the 2021 slaying of 19-year-old...
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial for a Middlebury man accused of murder is set to begin Monday.

28-year-old Darius K. Thomas is standing trial for the 2021 slaying of 19-year-old Shamar Barnes.

As WNDU previously reported, the shooting occurred in the 1200 block of South Main Street, Elkhart, in the parking lot of a Marathon Gas station.

Investigators say that Thomas fled the area and was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Memphis, Tennessee, one month after the warrant for his arrest was issued.

According to the affidavit to show probable cause, Thomas was allegedly driving his then-girlfriend Jacenta Jackson’s Ford Focus at the time of the shooting. Detectives allege that Thomas dropped her off at home in South Bend about 90 minutes before the shooting.

The affidavit also notes that investigators obtained a search warrant for the vehicle after it was located on Taylor Street in Elkhart and found 9mm shell casings inside the car.

“Ms. Jackson also identified the person in several still images from the surveillance video as her boyfriend, Darius Thomas,” the affidavit reads.

As initially reported by our partners at the Goshen News, Thomas had only been out of prison for nine months before the shooting.

He served about seven years of a 12-year sentence for an armed robbery back in 2012.

Judge Michael Christofeno entered an initial plea of not guilty on Thomas’ behalf.

