Sidewalk replacement project underway in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Crews have begun initial work to replace the sidewalk along several blocks of downtown Niles.

The construction started Monday, with workers removing raised flower beds near Fifth Street. City officials said the initial phase includes taking out the flower beds followed by removing bricked sidewalk pavers.

The work spans Main Street, from Front Street to Fifth Street, with the end goal of making the sidewalks safer and giving the downtown area a less restrictive feel.

Paul Salinas, co-owner of the new eatery Downtown Niles Cafe, said he isn’t concerned about construction impacting his business.

The finished product will resemble the poured concrete pavement that is outside the former post office located on Main Street.

The winning contractor, Northern Construction Services Corporation of Niles, said trees removed during sidewalk replacement will be replanted.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.