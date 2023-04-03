Sidewalk replacement project underway in Niles

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Crews have begun initial work to replace the sidewalk along several blocks of downtown Niles.

The construction started Monday, with workers removing raised flower beds near Fifth Street. City officials said the initial phase includes taking out the flower beds followed by removing bricked sidewalk pavers.

The work spans Main Street, from Front Street to Fifth Street, with the end goal of making the sidewalks safer and giving the downtown area a less restrictive feel.

Paul Salinas, co-owner of the new eatery Downtown Niles Cafe, said he isn’t concerned about construction impacting his business.

The finished product will resemble the poured concrete pavement that is outside the former post office located on Main Street.

The winning contractor, Northern Construction Services Corporation of Niles, said trees removed during sidewalk replacement will be replanted.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Eric Holcomb
Gov. Holcomb comments on Indiana bill banning gender-affirming care
Man hurt in Michigan City after getting shot, crashing vehicle into home
Darius K. Thomas is scheduled to be in court on Monday for the 2021 slaying of 19-year-old...
Trial set to begin for Middlebury man accused of murder
Police markings are visible on William Street in South Bend after a shooting leaves one injured.
1 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting in South Bend
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

Food bank, Four Winds Casino distributes hams to 200 families for Easter
Food bank, Four Winds Casino distributes hams to 200 families.
Food bank, Four Winds Casino distributes hams to 200 families
The bond proposal would raise taxes by about two mils.
Buchanan Schools asks voters to approve bond proposal on May ballot
Buchanan Community Schools improvements bond proposal returns to ballot.
Buchanan Schools improvements bond proposal returns to ballot