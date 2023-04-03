SBPD, SAVE Outreach team up for the ‘Stock Up For Summer’ food drive

Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has teamed up with S.A.V.E. Outreach to collect food for those in need.

The “Stock Up for Summer” food drive is happening now until May 5. On May 6, another food drive event will be held at the police department headquarters from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The department is in need of:

  • Pasta
  • Canned foods
  • Peanut butter
  • Cereal
  • Boxed meals
  • Hygiene products
  • Baby formula
  • Diapers

The police say they want to make sure everyone has what they need this summer.

“So this is something we try to be very engaging with the community, the police department, not only that but our other partners right so one of these who we partner with is the S.A.V.E. Outreach team,” explained Lt. Kyle Dombrowksi. “You know ways to address our gun and gang violence in the community, so this is one of those things, especially when these are done around the holidays, Thanksgiving, Christmas, so let’s do it in the spring before summer because there are people in need all year around.”

The South Bend Police Department says that those wishing to help can leave their donations in drop boxes located at the South Bend Police Department’s main lobby on 701 W. Sample Street OR Goodwill’s Career Center at 1805 W. Western Avenue.

The flyer for the food drive.(South Bend Police Department)

