Ranger retires with K-9 partner after 7 years of service together

Geauga Park District ranger Denise Weisbarth retired with her K-9 Sniper after seven years of...
Geauga Park District ranger Denise Weisbarth retired with her K-9 Sniper after seven years of service together.(Geauga Park District)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio “power couple” in law enforcement will soon be taking it easy as they both retire together.

The Geauga Park District announced the retirement of ranger Denise Weisbarth and her K-9 officer Sniper Monday.

According to WOIO, Weisbarth began her career in law enforcement as a seasonal ranger at Geauga Park District in 1992.

Sniper joined her in 2016 with a specialization in finding drugs.

Sniper also served as park community ambassador and advocate for dog safety and leash laws, according to officials.

“We know this team will be missed in these parts, but trust we’ll still find them enjoying their great Geauga County parks for many years to come,” Geauga Park District said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Eric Holcomb
Gov. Holcomb comments on Indiana bill banning gender-affirming care
Man hurt in Michigan City after getting shot, crashing vehicle into home
Darius K. Thomas is scheduled to be in court on Monday for the 2021 slaying of 19-year-old...
Trial set to begin for Middlebury man accused of murder
Police markings are visible on William Street in South Bend after a shooting leaves one injured.
1 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting in South Bend
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Hale fired a total of 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
FILE - Visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort on...
Disney-DeSantis war of words heats up at annual meeting
The casket of Irvo Otieno is carried out of First Baptist Church of South Richmond after the...
Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death