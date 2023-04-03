Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Rochad Washington

By Christine Karsten
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Senseless gun violence claims another life — this time in Elkhart — and police need your help!

In this week’s edition of Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten tells us more about the homicide of Rochad Washington.

On Dec. 17, 2020, the Elkhart Police Department responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of 6th Street and Concord Avenue around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Rochad Washington, 41, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Rochad was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“At this point, we don’t know why he was there. I don’t know whether or not he was stopped, if he was visiting someone. A lot of details are kind of unknown right now,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.

With very little information to go on, police need you to speak up.

“6th Street has got homes lined up all the way down it. Concord (Avenue) has homes all the way lined up. We are getting information that it was near that intersection,” Lt. Miller says. “Again, there’s a two-way stop there. And so, we have a stop sign, we have homes, shots fired. We are very hopeful there is someone in that area that heard something or saw something.”

If you know anything, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit a tip on their website or download their P3 App.

“I know that Rochad’s mother would love answers. It has been two and a half years now or almost two and a half years,” Lt. Miller says. “We are talking about Rochad, we are working to try to bring new information to the table in hopes that we can bring some sort of closure to the family and some sort of justice for him.”

Remember, if your tip leads to the solving of this case or an arrest, you are eligible for a $2,500 cash reward. Every single tip is 100% anonymous.

Meanwhile, Christine reviewed this case in further detail with Lt. Miller. You can watch Christine’s full interview with her in the video attached above.

Rochad Washington
Rochad Washington(WNDU)

