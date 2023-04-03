Man charged in Warsaw bus crash appears in court

By Carli Luca
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The driver in the Warsaw bus crash that injured more than a dozen Chicago hockey players back in November appeared in court on Monday in Kosciusko County.

Victor Santos, 58, of Brooklyn, N.Y., is charged with 26 felonies — one for each person on the bus. They include four counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated and 22 counts of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, with that deadly weapon being his semi-truck.

16 members of the Saint Ignatius College Prep JV hockey team were injured after the semi ran a red light and hit the bus at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street in Warsaw.

A trial date has not yet been announced for Santos. He is also facing a civil lawsuit from the families of the injured hockey players.

