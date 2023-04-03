Main Street in Mishawaka closed for sewer work

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Selge Construction has advised the City of Mishawaka that N Main St will be closed to southbound traffic between Church St. and First St. beginning on Monday, April 3, for sewer infrastructure work.

Barricades will be in place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Northbound traffic on Main St within this project area will be maintained during this process.

Weather permitting, this daily closure is expected to be in place until Friday, April 7.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and alternate routes to ensure the safety of the crews working in this area.

Questions regarding this work may be directed to Andy Boyles with Selge Construction at (269)684-0842.

