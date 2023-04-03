Looking back on basketball season in Michiana

(WNDU) - The college basketball season will come an end on Monday night, as the men’s champion will be crowned in Houston in the matchup that everyone’s bracket predicted... No. 5 seed San Diego State taking on No. 4 seed UConn.

But before that game tips off, we need to look back on basketball here in Michiana.

HIGH SCHOOL

On the girls side of Indiana high school basketball, we had two local teams make it to Indianapolis for the state championships.

Bethany Christian competed in the Class 1A final, and Fairfield played in the Class 3A championship.

While the Bruins came up short against Lanesville, the Falcons brought home the state title by defeating Corydon Central.

Fairfield poses with its first state championship trophy in school history after defeating Corydon Central at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (WNDU)

On the boys side, one Indiana team brought home another state championship. The NorthWood Panthers knocked off Guerin Catholic in an overtime thriller to take home the Class 3A title.

Both Fairfield and NorthWood won their program’s first state titles, and it’s the first time-ever two schools from Elkhart County won a state championship in the same season.

The NorthWood boys basketball team poses for a photo with its state championship trophy and medals after defeating Guerin Catholic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (WNDU)

While we didn’t have any local state champions this hoops season in Michigan, we had two teams make deep runs.

For the boys, the Brandywine Bobcats made it all the way to the state semifinals at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center for the first time in program history before falling to Traverse City St. Francis.

As for the girls, the Buchanan Bucks were ranked No. 1 in Division 3 heading into the playoffs. They made it to the state quarterfinals before losing to Hart.

NOTRE DAME

In the college game, the Notre Dame women’s basketball won the regular season title in the ACC on the final day of the regular season.

They looked poised to make a deep run, but lost Olivia Miles to a season-ending injury that she suffered in that conference title-clinching victory over Louisville.

Without Miles and Dara Mabrey, who was also sidelined due to a season-ending injury, Notre Dame lost in the Sweet 16 at the hands of Maryland. The Terps gave the Irish their first loss and their last of the season.

Notre Dame's Olivia Miles, left, and Dara Mabrey cheer on the starters before a first-round college basketball game against Southern Utah in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

On the men’s side of Irish basketball, it was a much different story. A season that started with hope, coming off an appearance in March Madness, ended with the end of an era.

The Irish finished in basement of the ACC, and Mike Brey ended his 23-year tenure at Notre Dame. While the men’s team saw its season end in the ACC tournament, Brey went out on top in his final game at Purcell Pavilion.

Mike Brey coaches his last home game at Notre Dame. (WNDU)

As for the future of the program, former Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry is coming back home to Indiana to take over as the 18th head coach in Irish men’s basketball history.

“You can win the national championship here, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Shrewsberry said during his introductory press conference last week. “That’s what we’re going to fight for every single day. We’re also going to do it the right way. We’re going to find kids that care about their academics, we’re going to find kids that want to be great basketball players, and there’s a chance for you to do both here. And if we do that, if we find those kids, we’ll be the toughest team, we’ll be the most disciplined team, we’ll be the most together team. We’re going to pursue national championships.”

The Micah Shrewsberry era is officially underway at Notre Dame after he was introduced as the next men’s basketball coach last week. (WNDU)

Tipoff for Monday night’s men’s basketball national championship is set for 9:20 p.m. EDT on CBS.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.