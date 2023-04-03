Linton’s Easter ‘Egg-Stravaganza’ helps give back to the community

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) -With Easter just around the corner, the egg hunts are ramping up in Michiana and one place to get in the Easter mood is Linton’s Enchanted

Gardens in Elkhart.

Linton’s is hosting a week-long ‘Egg-Stravaganza’ event with a lot of activities for the kids and to really get families excited for the upcoming holiday.

There are several different things for kids and adults to enjoy, starting with a train ride that takes you straight to the Easter egg patch where there’s hundreds of eggs scattered to be collected.

Then there’s the petting zoo that’s getting the attention of all the kids. All this combined adds up to one fun day out.

“It’s good that they reach out with the community and have these sorts of events,” said Rigo Trancoso, a visitor at Linton’s. “For kids to do something different then just the typical video games or going to the usual parks and stuff like that.

Linton’s is using everyone’s favorite mascot -- the Easter Bunny -- to help the communities food pantries. Instead of purchasing tickets guest can bring a food item to donate.

“It’s a donation of canned or non-perishable items. Or they could make cash donations,” said Sherry, an employee of Linton’s. “And that just helps our food banks in the area.”

Linton’s Enchanted Garden is going to be hosting their ‘Egg-Stravaganza’ until April 8th.

Here is the schedule for the upcoming week.

April 3-6th 8 am - 6pm

April 7-8th 8 am - 5pm.

