Legendary IU basketball coach Bob Knight released from hospital

Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana University since his dismissal in September of 2000. Knight, along with former player Isiah Thomas, right, are on the court during a ceremony with the Indiana players of the 1980 Big Ten championship team during the halftime of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind.(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WNDU/AP) - Legendary Indiana men’s basketball coach Bob Knight is back at home resting after he was hospitalized over the weekend with an undisclosed illness.

That’s according to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis. The family of the 82-year-old thanked fans for the thoughts and prayers and has asked for privacy as he is cared for and resting.

Knight won three national championships, 11 Big Ten titles and 662 games at Indiana before being fired in September 2000 after he allegedly grabbed a student by the arm in a hallway. The incident violated a zero-tolerance policy instituted by the university following an investigation into accusations of physical and verbal abuse made by former player Neil Reed, who died of a heart attack in 2012.

Texas Tech hired Knight in 2001, and he stayed there until retiring in 2008 with a then-Division I record of 902 career wins.

Knight was succeeded by his son, Pat, at Texas Tech and moved back to Bloomington in 2019. Then, after vowing never to return to an Indiana University event, he relented on that promise by attending the Hoosiers’ game against Purdue in February 2020, joined by dozens of his former players and former Purdue coach Gene Keady.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

