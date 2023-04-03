Fundraiser held for First Tee at Erskine G.C.

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The spring weather is giving golfers a good reason to hit the links, and this Sunday morning, it was for a good cause.

Folks are getting into the swing of golf season at Erskine Park Golf Course to raise money for First Tee in Michiana.

It was a full course with foursomes scrambling from hole to hole.

Registration fees go to exposing more kids in our area to the game of golf and the lifelong skills that come with it.

“You never have to stop playing golf,” said Jenny Zimmerman, First Tee Michiana site director. “There’s always a way to swing that club and you can play it forever. The number of doors it opens in your work life or adult life -- people will ask you to go play golf.”

First Tee is actively looking for coaches and other volunteers.

