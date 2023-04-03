Food bank, Four Winds Casino distributes hams to 200 families for Easter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Casino isn’t just handing out money; they’re handing out hams!

In conjunction with the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Four Winds Casino provided hams to 200 households, and we’re told they went fast!

Taking place at Walker Field along Walnut Street, it’s the first of three ham distributions across Michiana this month. The others will take place in LaPorte County on Wednesday, and in Elkhart on Thursday.

“Within 45 minutes, from start to the first car to 200 later, those hams are all gone,” said Larry Flickinger, the programs and experience manager at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. “It was a two-hour time slot that we allowed for today. It did not take that long, the need was great, and the need has been met. We’re just happy to be able to give the families hams for Easter and to just be able to help the need that we have.”

