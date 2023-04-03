Early voting begins Tuesday in Indiana, Michigan

(WNDU) - With Election Day approaching on May 2, early voting begins on Tuesday in both Indiana and Michigan.

If you plan to vote early, here’s what you need to know:

INDIANA

If you would like to vote early in the Hoosier state, you have three options:

Absentee-in-Person

Voting early in-person is available from Tuesday, April 4, to May 1 at 12 p.m.

All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person at their county clerk’s office. For more information on contacting your county clerk’s office for early voting hours, click here.

A valid photo ID is requires to vote early in-person. For examples of acceptable photo IDs, click here.

Absentee-by-Mail

If you meet the absentee-by-mail requirements, you’re eligible to cast your ballot by mail.

To vote by mail, you must complete and submit a one-page application before or on April 20 at 11:59 p.m. to your County Clerk’s office. For a link to download the application to vote by mail, click here.

Travel Board

The travel board consists of two poll workers, one from each major party. The poll workers bring a ballot to your house, assist you in filling out your ballot (if needed), and return it to election officials to be counted.

You may be eligible to vote using the travel board if one of the following applies to you:

You are experiencing illness or injury

You’re caring for a person who will be confined at home on Election Day

You are a voter with a disability who’s polling place is not accessible

In order to vote through the use of the travel board, you must complete and submit a one-page application by 12 p.m. on May 1 to your county clerk’s office. For a link to download the application to vote by travel board, click here.

For more information on early voting in Indiana, click here.

MICHIGAN

In Michigan, you can vote before Election Day by absentee ballot from home or by visiting your city or township clerk’s office.

Step 1: Request Your Ballot

You can request an absentee ballot through the following four options:

Online – Registered voters can request an absentee ballot online through the absentee voter request form before 5 p.m. on April 28.

Call your city or township clerk and ask that an application be mailed to you.

Download an application to return by mail or in person to your local city or township clerk.

In-person at your local city or township clerk’s office.

Step 2: Fill Out Your Ballot

Your absentee ballot will arrive in the mail. Once it arrives, fill it out, place it in the envelope provided, and sign the outside of the envelope with your official signature.

Step 3: Turn in Your Ballot

There are four options for submitting your completed ballot:

By mail – It’s recommended that you put your ballot in the mail no later than two weeks prior to May 2 to ensure your vote counts.

By dropping it off at your city or township clerk’s office

By having an immediate family member (including a grandparent, grandchild, or in-law) or a person residing in your household drop it off for you.

If none of the above options are possible, by having your city or township clerk pick up your completed ballot. For this option, your completed ballot must be within the city or township where you vote, and you must call your city or township clerk by 5 p.m. on April 28 to request that your ballot be picked up.

In most cases, your completed ballot must be received by your city or township clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day to count. However, if you are serving the military or living overseas, your completed ballot must be postmarked by May 2 and received by your city or township clerk within six days.

For more information on voting early in Michigan, click here.

