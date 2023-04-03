Colfax Avenue in South Bend temporary closed

Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Sunday, Colfax Ave. from Michigan St. to Main St. will be closed for a crane to lift HVAC equipment onto the roof of the Palais Royale.

The detour route will be Washington Street via Main and Michigan streets.

Pedestrian access will be intermittently disrupted when the crane is in operation.

The street is expected to reopen at the end of the day Monday, April 3, weather permitting.

