Buchanan Schools asks voters to approve bond proposal on May ballot

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - For the second time in six months time, voters in Buchanan will be asked to fund school improvements.

The plan that will be on the ballot May 2nd is different than the one defeated in November of 2022.

In November of ‘22, we went out to our community asking for approval of a bond then. We had a couple of things on there that were of concern to some of the community members, such as artificial turf, and we were going to add a transportation garage. So, those things have since gone away,” Buchanan Superintendent Patricia Robinson told 16 News Now.

The new $35 million plan targets the district’s two oldest buildings. Moccasin Elementary is 75 years old. It is a two-story building without an elevator or handicapped-accessible bathrooms.

Moccasin is also known for its shared spaces. “We do have a number of spaces that are, serve dual purposes, such as our media center shares a spot with our music center. So, we have, you know, kids in there trying to read, or if you want to have kids in there checking out books, then we have music going on at the same time,” Robinson explained.

Moccasin still uses Buss fuses, and the gym doubles as the cafeteria.

The plan also targets Buchanan High School, which is 101 years old. One wing of the school is air-conditioned. One isn’t.

The principal’s office there was destroyed last December in a flood. “And the pipes are kind of, they’re on the side, outside walls, so, got too cold, burst, and that created a big havoc in our, in our high school building,” said Robinson.

Robinson adds that the flood only strengthened the administration’s resolve to modernize the rest of the high school: “So for kids, they will have an environment that is updated. They’ll have an environment that really, really supports group and group learning. They’ll have an environment that is welcoming. They’ll have an environment that really encourages just creativity as well.”

The proposal would increase taxes by about two mills.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.