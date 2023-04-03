Berrien County kicks off youth drinking prevention initiative

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Underage and under the influence, as the Berrien County Health Department Substance Use Disorder Prevention Team is kicking off its underage drinking prevention initiative.

Prom season is fast approaching, and the department says this is the best time for parents and teens to talk.

April is also Alcohol Awareness Month, and because alcohol is the most abused substance by minors, Berrien County is using this month to help parents and teens re-think their drinking habits.

“Even though we’ve had a great increase in vaping and marijuana use, alcohol is still the number one abused substance by minors ages 12-20,” says Lisa Peeples-Hurst, the Substance Prevention Supervisor for the Berrien County Health Department.

One of the reasons why alcohol is the most used substance for teens is because it is easier accessible than other substances.

“Alcohol is in the refrigerator, sometimes right next to the milk,” Peeples-Hurst said. “So, we still have our access issues, meaning that it is more readily available for minors to get.”

The risks of alcohol to adults and children can be profound, impeding coordination and the ability to make reasonable choices, and could have repercussions on a developing brain.

“The earlier we introduce alcohol into a developing brain, that’s how much we can affect its total and healthy development,” Peeples-Hurst said. “Alcohol also affects taking risks, risky behavior, and also as far as coordination and judgment, and operating a vehicle safely. Those things are still at the forefront of our prevention efforts.”

Most teens will come across alcohol or other substances at some point during high school, and Berrien County wants parents to be prepared to have these potentially difficult conversations.

A 2022 National Institute on Drug Abuse survey found that 52% of twelfth-grade students reported using alcohol in the last year.

“We’re not trying to condemn adults who drink; we don’t,” Peeples-Hurst said. “We just want to remind them that children are impressionable, and like you said, a lot of times they may try to mimic behavior; a lot of times they may just be curious. You’d be surprised how much happens out of just sheer curiosity. And so, we feel that if we can get the information in the minds of our minors and also help parents that we can combat this together.”

Some consequences of underage alcohol use and abuse could include legal troubles, physical injury, increased risk of depression, and even permanent brain development changes.

These are just a few reasons the Berrien County Health Department wants to help get these parent-teen conversations going.

“We want to make sure that we get the information in the hands of parents to try to start the conversations,” Peeples-Hurst said. “Your kids are watching what you do as well, and of course, this campaign isn’t aimed at anyone who is 21 years of age or older, but often time, when our kids see people using substances, that lowers their perception of harm and risk.”

Peeples-Hurst mentioned that the number of Michigan teenagers who drank alcohol within the last month declined slightly from 2022 to 2023.

“Even though it took a dive, it was only about 4%,” Peeples-Hurst said. “29% was our stat last year, which went to 25% this year. It’s still up there, but we did want to note that slight reduction.”

These stats come from the Michigan Profile for Healthy Youth (MiPHY).

The Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System from the CDC also provides statistics and resources helpful to parents, government officials, and educators.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) also has resources available to help parents and other adults broach conversations with underage people about alcohol and other substance use.

