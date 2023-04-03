3 dead, including 4-year-old girl, in southern Michigan crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police are investigating after three people were killed, including a 4-year-old girl, in an early Monday morning crash in southern Michigan.

MSP says it happened around 12:30 a.m. on I-94 east of 22-1/2 Mile Road in Calhoun County west of the city of Marshall.

According to their investigating, police say a Ford pickup truck was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-94 when it struck a minivan that was heading west. The driver of the pickup truck, a 42-year-old man from Massachusetts, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the minivan, a 46-year-old man, and his passenger, a 4-year-old girl, were also pronounced dead at the scene. Four other passengers in the minivan, one adult and three children, were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say the driver of the minivan and the adult passenger were both wearing seatbelts, However, the children were not in child safety seats or wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation, but police still want to remind you that Michigan’s child passenger safety law requires children younger than 4 to ride in car seat in the rear (if the vehicle has a rear seat). If all available rear seats are occupied by children under 4, then a child under 4 may ride in a car seat in the front seat. Also, a child in a rear-facing car seat may only ride in the front seat if the airbag is turned off.

Meanwhile, children must be properly buckled in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4 feet 9 inches tall. Police say children must ride in a seat until they reach the age requirement or the height requirement, whichever comes first.

For more information on child passenger safety while driving in Michigan, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.