2nd Chance Pet: Finley

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Finley!

Finley is 6 years old. Cooper says he is a very calm and sweet guy, but he would do better in a home with older children and no other pets. To learn more about Finley, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Finley or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122, or you can just stop by the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, head to petrefuge.com.

