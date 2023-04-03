2nd Chance: Finding your forever friend at the Humane Society of Elkhart County

Humane Society of Elkhart County
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - Now that spring is here, how would you like to spend some time outside with a new furry friend?

We stopped by the Humane Society of Elkhart County on 16 Morning News Now.

There are plenty of cats and dogs available for adoption right now.

Adoption fees are $25 for dogs and $10 for cats.

“These dogs, they come to us for a lot of reasons, and we never fully know their backstory, but we do know they’re great and they need homes,” said Maria Waltersdorf, the community development manager.

HSEC is gearing up for their Community Boost.

The event will take place on Sunday, April 30 from 12 – 4 p.m. at the Salvation Army in Goshen.

Free pet vaccines and microchips will be available.

HSEC is also gearing up for the Paws for a Cause 5K on May 13 on Ox Bow Park in Goshen. You can register now by clicking here.

