1 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting in South Bend

Police markings are visible on William Street in South Bend after a shooting leaves one injured.
Police markings are visible on William Street in South Bend after a shooting leaves one injured.(16 News Now)
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is injured after a shooting on South Bend’s south side.

Police responded to the 1600 block of William Street after receiving reports of shots fired around 12:45 Sunday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man, not identified at this time, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

South Bend Police’s Violent Crimes Unit is taking over the investigation.

Stay with 16 News Now on air and online as we follow this developing story.

