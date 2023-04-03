1 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is injured after a shooting on South Bend’s south side.

Police responded to the 1600 block of William Street after receiving reports of shots fired around 12:45 Sunday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man, not identified at this time, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

South Bend Police’s Violent Crimes Unit is taking over the investigation.

