Notre Dame students ‘Back the Bend’ as part of annual day of service

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Notre Dame students took part in “Back the Bend” on Saturday.

It’s an annual day of service for students to get involved in the community.

Students helped several groups and organizations, including South Bend Venues Parks & Arts, Robinson Community Learning Center, Unity Gardens, Hope Ministries, and La Casa de Amistad, among others.

More than 700 students took part in last year’s event, and organizers were optimistic 1,000 would turn out Saturday.

“So, with this, we want to bring students into the South Bend community,” said Lala Petty, director of community outreach with Notre Dame student government. “So ‚we have this thing which we refer to as the bubble at Notre Dame. And we want to pop this bubble. We don’t want students to just stay on campus and go to places that are just connected to Notre Dame. We want them to go out into the South Bend community, and not just volunteering. Volunteering is great, but we want them to foster relationships and make connections.”

