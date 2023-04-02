Michigan City man arrested after investigators find ‘tens of thousands’ of child porn videos

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man was arrested Friday on multiple counts of possession of child pornography and child exploitation.

A homeland security agent conducting an internet investigation discovered that Stephen Fredenburg, 55, was downloading and distributing child pornography.

After getting a search warrant for his home and electronic devices, investigators found “tens of thousands” of videos of child pornography, according to an Indiana State Police press release.

ISP troopers took Fredenburg into custody. Prosecutors charged him with four counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of child exploitation.

The child exploitation charges, the most serious, are level 4 felonies and punishable by a two to 12-year sentence.

It wasn’t immediately known when Fredenburg will be arraigned.

Stephen Fredenburg, 55, of Michigan City has been charged with possession of child pornography and child exploitation.(LaPorte Co.)

