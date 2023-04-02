Man hurt in Michigan City after getting shot, crashing vehicle into home

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was taken to the hospital after getting shot and crashing a vehicle into a home in Michigan City on Friday evening.

At 6:15 p.m., Michigan City police were dispatched to Main Street and Elm Street for a crash and learned enroute several gunshots had been fired.

When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Shawnon Carter with a gunshot wound. Police say Carter was driving a vehicle that had left the roadway and crashed into a home in the 200 block of Elm Street. No one was inside the home at the time.

Police determined that Carter had been shot prior to the crash. Medics transported him to the hospital. Currently, there is no word on his condition.

Anyone with information should contact Michigan City police by calling Sgt. Lendell Hood at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1074 or by email at lhood@emichigancity.com.

