First Alert Forecast: Rain & storms return early week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Peeks of sunshine, but expect more clouds than sun. Slight chance of a passing shower throughout the day. Rain and thunder chances increase Monday evening and overnight. High near 60F. Low 46F. Wind variable at 5 to 10 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY: Morning rain and thunder will give way to several hours of dry time throughout the day. A second round of showers and thunderstorms move in Tuesday evening and night. A few storms may become strong to severe Tuesday night. Likely impacts will mirror what we experienced this past Friday. High around 65F. Low around 65F. Wind E at 15 to 25 mph.

First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday into Wednesday as another round of strong storms move into the Midwest and Great Lakes.



FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon hours. Likely impacts will mirror what we experienced this past Friday. Mainly cloudy during the afternoon with a few showers and falling temperatures. Clouds break Wednesday evening and night. High around 65F falling throughout the day. Wind SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine and cooler, but quiet weather, returns Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds into Michiana. Easter weekend is looking fairly calm with high temperatures reaching back into the 50s. There is a slight chance of rain showers Easter Sunday into the start of next week.

