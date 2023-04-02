Beacon Resource Center holds expungement clinic

Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:46 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There was an expungement clinic and resource fair at the Beacon Resource Center on Saturday.

People with some misdemeanor or felony convictions could get help starting the application process of getting their criminal record cleared.

To be eligible, people convicted of a misdemeanor had to have been found guilty before April 2018.

And had no other convictions since then.

People convicted of a felony, must have been found guilty before April 2015.

And had no other convictions since April 2018.

Certain convictions are ineligible for expungement.

Including those involving the death of another person or sex crimes.

“An expunged record is removing a huge barrier for a lot of people. Barriers that can prevent jobs, background checks on jobs, background checks on housing,” said Jeff Walker, executive director of Beacon Resource Center. “When you have a criminal record that pops up. Many people kind of just step away from that. This is removing a huge barrier, talked to some people today that have had this on their record for 20 years. They’re coming and removing this thing that has been a weight they’ve been carrying around for a very long time.”

Notre dame law school, Magistrate Andre Gammage, Barnes and Thornburg and Sweet Home Church teamed to put on the clinic.

