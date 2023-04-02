1 man shot in Michigan City

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man has been hospitalized after getting shot on Friday.

At 6:15 p.m., Michigan City Police were dispatched to Main and Elm Streets for a crash and learned en route several gun shots had been fired.

When they arrived, police found 35-year-old Shawnon Carter shot in a vehicle that had left the roadway and crashed into a home in the 200 block of Elm Street. No one was inside the home at the time.

Medics transported Carter to the hospital. Currently, there is no word on his condition.

Anyone with information should contact Michigan City Police by calling Sgt. Lendell Hood at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1074 or by email at lhood@emichigancity.com.

