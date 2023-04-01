Van crashes into Arby’s on South Bend’s northwest side

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating after a van crashed into an Arby’s restaurant on South Bend’s northwest side Friday night.

Officers were called to the Arby’s in the 3400 block of Lincoln Way West on reports of a vehicle into a building. The van crashed into the front of the restaurant.

In addition to shattering the glass, the building was partially damaged.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

What's Good

Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital collects 600 jars of peanut butter for food pantry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The jars were donated by hospital employees and volunteers during a recent “jars of love” drive, which was launched to help support people facing food insecurity.

News

Power outages reported across Michiana

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Many in Michiana are without power after storms came through the area on Friday night.

News

First Alert Weather Day: Turning windy and cold on Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
After an active Friday, temperatures will cool and the winds will strengthen on Saturday

News

Health department reacts to FDA decision to approve over-the-counter Narcan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The FDA recently approved an over-the-counter version of Narcan -- a drug to help people who overdose.

Latest News

News

Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital peanut butter drive collects 600 jars for food pantry

Updated: 2 hours ago
The jars were donated by hospital employees and volunteers during a recent "jars of love" drive, which was launched to help support people facing food insecurity.

News

City of South Bend’s yard waste pickup season begins next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
The city’s annual yard waste season begins on Monday, April 3, and lasts through the end of November.

News

Rep. Tim Walberg opens district office in Niles

Updated: 2 hours ago
The new location allows Niles and Berrien County residents to make their voices heard all the way from southwest Michigan to our nation’s capital.

News

City of Niles warns residents about phone call scam involving utilities department

Updated: 2 hours ago
The City of Niles Utilities Department has been made aware of phone calls telling residents to send hundreds of dollars by way of a barcode or payment — or else their utilities will shut off.

News

Van crashes into Arby's on South Bend's northwest side

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officers responded to the restaurant in the 3400 block of Lincoln Way West on a call of a vehicle into a building on Friday night.

News

Traffic Alert: Train blocking Douglas Road between Capital Avenue, Fir Road

Updated: 2 hours ago
You are asked to avoid Douglas Road west of Capital Avenue and east of Fir Road until further notice.