Van crashes into Arby’s on South Bend’s northwest side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating after a van crashed into an Arby’s restaurant on South Bend’s northwest side Friday night.

Officers were called to the Arby’s in the 3400 block of Lincoln Way West on reports of a vehicle into a building. The van crashed into the front of the restaurant.

In addition to shattering the glass, the building was partially damaged.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

