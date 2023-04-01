Spring Football: Guidugli likes what he sees with ND quarterbacks

By Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame quarterback room looks a little different from last year, with the transfer of Drew Pyne and medical retirement of Ron Powlus III.

Meanwhile, two new quarterbacks join the two remaining in that position room, including the ACC’s career leader in passing touchdowns. And to cap it all off, they’re all being led by a brand-new position coach after the departure of Tommy Rees.

But Gino Guidugli says things are going well this spring. He says the new guys are learning from Tyler Buchner and Steve Angeli.

We may be just five practices into the spring ball, but Guidugli is liking what he sees.

“Love them! Great group of guys,” he said. “They work, they compete. A really smart group, so just excited to see their growth and development through the rest of the spring.

“I’ve got to take care of these quarterbacks,” he continued. “Hitting the ground running, that’ll take care of itself. Just trying to get those guys prepared every day to go out and lead this football team and lead this offense, and they make it easy to come to work every day. Smart group that loves the work, that loves ball, and makes my job really easy.”

The Fighting Irish continue to gear up for the 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game, which will take place on April 22 at Notre Dame Stadium.

