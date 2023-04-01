Rep. Tim Walberg opens district office in Niles

(Office of Rep. Tim Walberg)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan’s 5th district representative in Washington has opened a new office in Niles.

Republican Congressman Tim Walberg and staffers unveiled their new office on Friday at 92 E. Main Street. The new location allows Niles and Berrien County residents to make their voices heard all the way from southwest Michigan to our nation’s capital.

In a press release sent to 16 News Now, Niles Mayor Nick Shelton said the district office is the first to open in the city.

Residents can visit the office on Mondays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also make an appointment.

The office can be reached by calling 269-479-3115.

Michigan’s 5th District encompasses Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Monroe, and St. Joseph counties, along with portions of Berrien, Calhoun, and Kalamazoo counties.

