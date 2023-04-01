Power outages reported across Michiana

(WNDU) - Many in Michiana are without power after storms came through the area on Friday night.

Here are the latest outage numbers as of 11:35 p.m. EDT. To check the latest outage numbers, click on the links below:

Indiana Michigan Power is reporting more than 1,800 outages across northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. More than 800 of those outages are concentrated in Granger just north of Cleveland Road.

Midwest Energy & Communications is reporting more than 770 outages across southwest Michigan, with the majority of them concentrated in Milton Township in Cass County.

NIPSCO is reporting more than 16,000 outages, with most of them reported in parts of northwest Indiana outside of our viewing area. However, there are significant outages in Goshen (362), LaPorte (358), Michigan City (595), New Paris (268), Plymouth (534), and Union Mills (123).

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.