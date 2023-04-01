Pet Vet: Thyroid issues in dogs and cats

Dr. Vasser stopped by 16 Morning News Now Saturday for a chat about thyroid problems in cats and dogs.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With pets living longer and longer lives, more cats and dogs are seeing health problems related to old age.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us about signs your furry friend might have thyroid issues and gave some information on how vets typically handle the diagnosis.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

