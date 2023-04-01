Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital collects 600 jars of peanut butter for food pantry

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital collected 600 jars of peanut butter and other nut butters for Dane’s Family Food Pantry at Combined Community Services.

The jars were donated by hospital employees and volunteers during a recent “jars of love” drive, which was launched to help support people facing food insecurity.

Dane’s Family Food Pantry averages nearly 700 families served a month, and peanut butter is one of the high-demand items hard to keep in stock, according to Combined Community Services staff.

However, the pantry isn’t just taking peanut butter. Other food items the pantry needs most include jelly, cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, pancake mix, syrup, toaster pastries, baking mixes, oatmeal, soups, boxed dinners, rice, and canned goods.

For more information on donating to Dane’s Family Food Pantry at Combined Community Services, call 574-269-6019 or click here.

