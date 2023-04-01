Kroc Center hosts aquatic Easter egg hunt

By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Salvation Army Kroc Center welcomed Michiana kids to its pool for an Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

Kids aged 17 and under were able to search for eggs underwater or along the pool edge, and organizers say it makes it fair for kids of every age to participate and get some eggs.

“The science behind the eggs in the water is a mystery to me. I’ve got to tell you, some float, some sink. Some are sealed, some are not. Hopefully, candy doesn’t get ruined. But it’s fun. Easter egg hunt in a pool, I never did it as a kid, so I think the kids and the families were excited about a little variety when it comes to doing the Easter Egg Hunts this year,” said Tim Bayless, the community engagement director.

The Kroc Center hosts plenty of events, and for a list of them all, click here.

