Irish softball kicks off Strikeout Cancer weekend against Pitt

Notre Dame falls to Panthers 8-5 in game one of three-game series
By Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every season since 2011, the Notre Dame softball team has hosted Strikeout Cancer weekend.

Proceeds will go to the Harper Cancer Research Institute and the Samantha Hickey Memorial Foundation. On Friday, the Irish reached their goal of raising $40,000 before their three-game series against Pittsburgh even started.

That number should only go up on what is sure to be a great weekend. If you would like to help that number go up, click here.

As for the first game of the series on Friday, it was moved up to 3 p.m. due to impending inclement weather. And it’s a good thing this game was moved up because both sides had fireworks planned early.

The Irish were down 3-1 in the bottom of the second inning when they got back-t-back solo home runs from Joley Mitchell and Payton Tidd to tie things back up.

But the Panthers responded in the top of the third inning with a home run to move back ahead.

They’d cap the game with a two-run shot as well, as Notre Dame fell to Pittsburgh 8-5.

The rest of the series will be played as part of a doubleheader on Sunday. First pitch in game one is set for 12 p.m., while game two is expected to follow.

