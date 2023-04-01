Irish baseball squanders late lead, falls to No. 13 North Carolina 10-8

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball team was able to continue its ongoing homestand on Friday after moving up first pitch for game one of its three-game series against No. 13 North Carolina.

The game was moved up to 3 p.m. due to the impending inclement weather, and the wind played a BIG factor in this one.

Notre Dame took the lead via the longball in the bottom of the third inning. In fact, home runs were responsible for the first eight Irish runs on Friday afternoon.

Notre Dame led by four runs going into the ninth inning, but that’s when the Tar Heels exploded for six runs — including two home runs of their own.

The Irish were unable to respond in the clutch, as they lost to North Carolina by a final score 10-8.

Game two of the series is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.