Hunt for Easter Eggs in the pool at the Salvation Army Kroc Center

Easter Hunt Kroc Center
Easter Hunt Kroc Center(news)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With three sessions, at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m., the Salvation Army Kroc Center invited residents to hunt for Easter Eggs in their Aquatic Center.

Kids aged 17 and under were able to search for eggs under water or along the pool edge, and organizers say it makes it fair for kids of every age to participate and get some eggs.

“The science behind the eggs in the water is a mystery to me. I gotta tell you, some float, some sink. Some are sealed, some are not. Hopefully candy doesn’t get ruined. But it’s fun. Easter Egg Hunt in a pool. I never did it as a kid, so I think the kids and the families were excited about a little variety when it comes to doing the Easter Egg Hunts this year,” said Tim Bayless, the Community Engagement Director.

The Kroc Center hosts plenty of events, and for a list of them all, click here.

