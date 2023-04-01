First Alert Forecast: Less wind and sunshine Sunday; Storms return early week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

After a wild “First Alert Friday,” our weather will take a less stormy, but more arctic, turn. Hold onto your hats. Winter is back for at least one day.

Numerous reports of storm damage are still coming in this morning with downed trees and power outages the most common complaint. Some areas had hailstones larger than golf balls last night that caused damage to homes and cars. The National Weather Service office in North Webster recorded an official wind gust of 64 mph as the second wave of the storm passed through last night around 11 p.m., while citizen observers reported winds at or exceeding 70 mph. St. Joseph County was briefly under a Tornado Warning around 10:30 p.m. but no touchdown has yet been confirmed.

Now... about today. Temperatures are plummeting as cold north winds rush in behind the storm system. Gusts today will hit 40 to 45 mph as the mercury drops into the 30s. A few light rain showers are likely this morning, and we’ll probably see some snowflakes this afternoon - a terrible April Fool’s joke by Mother Nature, but little to no accumulation is expected. Clouds will start to break up tonight and our winds will begin to calm down.

Tomorrow looks much nicer! After a cold start with morning lows in the mid-20s, we’ll warm up under bright sunshine and hit a high near 52 by Sunday afternoon. A less intense storm system heads our way on Monday with rain (possibly a few snowflakes) and highs only in the low 40s.

The rest of the week shows a nice recovery with temperatures getting into the mid 60s Monday through Wednesday before turning cooler again next weekend. We do have another chance of rain showers with the warmer temps - but that, of course, brings May flowers.

