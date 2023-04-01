Ag Days return to the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds

By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A free, family-fun educational experience is back this weekend at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds!

Ag Days uses hands-on learning to teach families and kids about farming and agriculture, including the various types of corn, pollination from insects and birds, strawberry picking, and more.

Organizers told 16 News Now that each year, their favorite part is seeing the kids’ reactions to it all.

“I know it sounds cliché, but the smile on the kids’ faces when they come in and see the big draft horse at the other end of the barn, or the dairy cows, or the ducklings swimming in the pond. That’s what makes it all worth it in my opinion,” said James Kemble, the vice chair of the St. Joseph County Ag Team.

If you missed the event on Saturday, you can still make it on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

