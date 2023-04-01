AG Days is back at the St. Joe County 4H Fairgrounds

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the free, family fun, educational experience, AG Days is back at the ST. Joseph County 4H Fairgrounds.

The event uses hands-on learning to teach families and kids about farming and agriculture, including the various types of corn, pollination from insects and birds, strawberry picking, and more.

Organizers told 16 News Now that each year, their favorite part is seeing the kids’ reactions to it all.

“I know it sounds cliche, but the smile on the kids’ faces when they come in and see the big draft horse at the other end of the barn, or the dairy cows, or the ducklings swimming in the pond. That’s what makes it all worth it in my opinion,” said James Kemble, the Vice Chair of the St. Joseph County AG Team.

