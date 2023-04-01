6 Michiana high schools ask for release from conferences

(WNDU) - Six Michiana high schools from three different Indiana conferences have asked for a release from their conferences to be effective for the 2024-25 school year.

The news was first reported by WHME Sports Director and Countdown to Kickoff co-host Chuck Freeby.

The following schools are asking to leave the following conferences:

Northern Indiana Conference : Bremen, Jimtown, John Glenn

Hoosier North Athletic Conference : Knox, LaVille

Three Rivers Conference : Tippecanoe Valley

Some of you may remember this looks similar to the old Northern State Conference. There’s no official word yet on if that’s the intention, or if there will be more dominoes to fall.

BREAKING: @TVVikingFamily has sent a letter asking for separation from the Three Rivers Conference by 2024-25 pic.twitter.com/jkjEzeKUtU — Chuck Freeby 46 Sports (@46Sports) March 31, 2023

BREAKING: @LVAthletics and Knox have asked to leave the Hoosier North Athletic Conference.



That’s six schools today, which might be a tidy number for a new league pic.twitter.com/p5vI4R0Z8O — Chuck Freeby 46 Sports (@46Sports) March 31, 2023

