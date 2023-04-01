6 Michiana high schools ask for release from conferences

By Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WNDU) - Six Michiana high schools from three different Indiana conferences have asked for a release from their conferences to be effective for the 2024-25 school year.

The news was first reported by WHME Sports Director and Countdown to Kickoff co-host Chuck Freeby.

The following schools are asking to leave the following conferences:

Northern Indiana Conference: Bremen, Jimtown, John Glenn

Hoosier North Athletic Conference: Knox, LaVille

Three Rivers Conference: Tippecanoe Valley

Some of you may remember this looks similar to the old Northern State Conference. There’s no official word yet on if that’s the intention, or if there will be more dominoes to fall.

