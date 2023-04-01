6 Michiana high schools ask for release from conferences
(WNDU) - Six Michiana high schools from three different Indiana conferences have asked for a release from their conferences to be effective for the 2024-25 school year.
The news was first reported by WHME Sports Director and Countdown to Kickoff co-host Chuck Freeby.
The following schools are asking to leave the following conferences:
Northern Indiana Conference: Bremen, Jimtown, John Glenn
Hoosier North Athletic Conference: Knox, LaVille
Three Rivers Conference: Tippecanoe Valley
Some of you may remember this looks similar to the old Northern State Conference. There’s no official word yet on if that’s the intention, or if there will be more dominoes to fall.
