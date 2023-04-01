2nd Chance Pet: Angel

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Kristy Sipress from the Humane Society of Elkhart County stopped by 16 News Now with Angel.

Angel is a lover and a volunteer favorite who took to Jack Springgate immediately. She’s a 3-year-old Pitbull mix.

If you are interested in adopting Angel or any other pet at the Humane Society of Elkhart County, you can call them at 574-475-4732.

