2nd Chance Pet: Angel
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Kristy Sipress from the Humane Society of Elkhart County stopped by 16 News Now with Angel.
Angel is a lover and a volunteer favorite who took to Jack Springgate immediately. She’s a 3-year-old Pitbull mix.
If you are interested in adopting Angel or any other pet at the Humane Society of Elkhart County, you can call them at 574-475-4732.
