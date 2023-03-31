Trial delayed for Buchanan man accused of killing road worker

Taylor Johnson
Taylor Johnson(Berrien County Sheriff's Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The trial for a man accused of driving drunk and killing a Berrien County Road Department worker last year has been delayed again.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Taylor Johnson, 34, of Buchanan is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. His charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Last July, police were called to Red Bud Trail near Glendora Road in Oronoko Township. When officers arrived, they found William “Mack” Isom, 57, of Baroda lying in the road. They also found Johnson walking around the area and his damaged vehicle.

Officers say Isom had been working on cutting up a fallen tree which was in the roadway when Johnson was driving south on Red Bud Trail and collided with both the tree and Isom.

Michigan State Police conducted an accident reconstruction of the incident. Johnson sustained minor injuries and was later arrested for operating while intoxicated causing death.

Police did field sobriety tests on Johnson. He was found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.194 at the scene and later had a blood alcohol level of 0.161 when tested at the hospital. Both levels are more than twice the legal limit.

Johnson had initially been scheduled for trial in early January and most recently had been set for trial in mid-April.

No date has been set for the delayed trial.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather Day: Two rounds of storms tonight

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Off and on storms move in Friday morning and continue into Friday evening. Greatest impact will be gusty wind speeds of 40+ mph, lightning, and heavy downpours.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 12 minutes ago

News

9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Danica Sauter, Tony Garcia, Ryan Breslin and Daniel Smithson
Fort Campbell officials confirmed two Blackhawk helicopters were involved in a crash in Trigg County, KY.

News

Rep. Rudy Yakym gives shoutout to NorthWood boys basketball team on House floor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The NorthWood High School boys basketball team brought home its first state title in program history last weekend.

Latest News

News

Rep. Rudy Yakym gives shoutout to NorthWood boys basketball on House floor

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Thursday, the Panthers received a special shoutout on Thursday in Washington, D.C., from U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym from Indiana’s 2nd congressional district.

News

Anthony Hutchens sentenced for murder of Grace Ross

Updated: 3 hours ago
The teen convicted of killing 6-year-old Grace Ross has been sentenced to 55 years for murder and nine years for child molestation, which will be served consecutively for a total of 64 years.

News

Back home again in Indiana: Shrewsberry returns to his home state

Updated: 3 hours ago
New men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry made quite the first impression to Irish Nation.

News

Anthony Hutchens sentenced for murder of Grace Ross

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Anthony Hutchens was sentenced Friday for the 2021 murder of 6-year-old Grace Ross.

News

Potawatomi Zoo opens for the season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
This year, giraffe feeding will be one of the zoo’s daily scheduled attractions.

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 10 hours ago