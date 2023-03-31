Traffic Alert: Train blocking Douglas Road between Capital Avenue, Fir Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department says a disabled train is currently blocking Douglas Road between Capital Avenue and Fir Road.

Police say the train is causing major traffic backups in the area. Currently, it is not known how much longer the train will be blocking Douglas Road.

You are asked to avoid Douglas Road west of Capital Avenue and east of Fir Road until further notice.

