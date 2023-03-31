Traffic Alert: Train blocking Douglas Road between Capital Avenue, Fir Road

(TPD)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department says a disabled train is currently blocking Douglas Road between Capital Avenue and Fir Road.

Police say the train is causing major traffic backups in the area. Currently, it is not known how much longer the train will be blocking Douglas Road.

You are asked to avoid Douglas Road west of Capital Avenue and east of Fir Road until further notice.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

