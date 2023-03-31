South Bend Medical Foundation seeking blood donations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation says there’s a need for blood.

If you donate blood now through April 8, you’ll receive a $15 gift card from Mimmo’s Pizza and a pair of South Bend Medical Foundation argyle socks.

The foundation says they typically see a decrease in blood donors during spring break, which is happening across Michiana schools right now.

Donors must be at least 17, or 16 with parental consent, weighing at least 110 lbs.

To schedule a blood donation, click here or call 574-234-1157.

