Rep. Rudy Yakym gives shoutout to NorthWood boys basketball team on House floor

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHIGNTON (WNDU) - In 49 states, it’s just basketball. But in Indiana, it just means more.

The NorthWood High School boys basketball team has been celebrating back home in Nappanee all week after bringing home its first state title in program history last weekend, defeating Guerin Catholic 66-63 in an overtime thriller.

On Monday, the Panthers celebrated at their home gym. On Thursday, they received a special shoutout on Thursday in Washington, D.C., from U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym from Indiana’s 2nd congressional district.

“When they cut down the nets on Saturday night, it was a fitting end to a season in which the Panthers went a near undefeated, 28-2,” Yakym said on the House floor. “Their state championship win was a result of countless hours of hard work and practice that every player put in what they call, ‘The Pit.’”

The title is the fourth in school history. The Panthers have two state championships in girls basketball and one in football.

