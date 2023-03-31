Property owners promise improvements to residents of River Grove Mobile Home Park

By Samantha Albert
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI. (WNDU) - On Friday, Homes of America, the property owners of River Grove Mobile Home Park held a meeting to hear residents’ concerns.

Even though the meeting was held from 2:00 p.m., to 4:00 p.m., at the Berrien Springs Public Library, a public location, 16 News Now was told that press was not allowed inside.

After the meeting, residents shared that they were able to voice their concerns about abandoned trailers, and issues with water pipes and sewage.

According to residents of River Grove Mobile Home Park, many of the issues they have aren’t new, and have been problems for years.

Homes of America is the third property owner that the park has had, with others leaving before issues were resolved.

Which is why residents say they hope these property owners will keep their promise to fix what needs to be fixed.

“That they’re going to fix the pipes, they’re going to fix the homes. they’re going to do the work, put work orders in, clean up the park. Hopefully that’s going to happen. It’s been a long time so, it needs to happen,” said Suzanne Clevenger, a resident at River Grove Mobile Home Park.

Both the residents and the Township agreed that the meeting was a step in the right direction, but still residents have called on the State of Michigan to make changes to state legislation that would allow the township to do more to protect them in these situations.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

