Potawatomi Zoo opens for the season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is now open for the 2023 season.

The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Regular admission is $12 for adults and $10 for kids ages 3 to 14 and seniors.

This year, giraffe feeding will be one of the zoo’s daily scheduled attractions, and you may even notice a few habitats being built! The zoo wants to welcome in Andean bears in 2024.

Starting June 1, the zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

